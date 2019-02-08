Important information about your Eating Habits

Picking Dessert First Leads To Healthy Entree Choices – Choosing dessert first can lead to a healthy meal overall.

Researchers of a new study gave people a choice of fruit salad over cheesecake. They found that people who chose the slice of cheesecake first ended up adding healthier main and side dishes to their plates. On the flipside, they found that people who went with the fruit salad added less healthy options to their plates to complete their meal.

What happened when people chose dessert last? It had no effect. One other interesting discovery was noted. People with a lot on their mind and stressed out choose higher calories foods.

Source: Science Daily