Important Meeting About Class Action Lawsuit

(WHBC) – Hoover Company retirees are urged to attend a meeting this weekend about the status of their class action lawsuit against Whirlpool Corporation over promised medical benefits.

Jim Repace says Whirlpool wants to offer retirees a monthly stipend of $130 to purchase health insurance.

“That’s only $45 more from where we started, and to me that’s an insult to our plan and our retirees,” he said during an interview with Canton’s Morning News.

The meeting will be held at Faith Family Church, which used to be the Hoover Company Industrial Park Plant, on Freedom Avenue in North Canton at 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

Repace, a Hoover retiree and union member, says people will learn about the status of the lawsuit and a proposed settlement negotiated by counsel.

He says retirees may be asked to give their opinion about the proposed settlement as their class representatives consider whether they support the settlement.

Listen to Pam’s full interview with Repace below.