Improvements Coming to ‘New’ Centennial Plaza
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s common sense that if it rains at an outdoor entertainment venue, attendees will just go home.
But northeast Ohio weather being tough to call sometimes, the city of Canton is moving forward with plans for a $125,000 roof over top of the “outdoor” stage at Centennial Plaza.
It’ll be a separate structure with steel supports and a white membrane covering, about ten feet off the ground.
The deaign is to mimic that of the rest of the plaza.
Mayor Tom Bernabei hopes it’s up in three months.
Also, the proposed restroom facility at 4th Street and Court NW goes to bid soon.
It’s a ballpark-$750,000 facility that will mimic the outside appearance of the Jerzee’s Cafe.
They hope to have that done by Enshrinement Week.