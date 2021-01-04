In your face, Headlines you may have missed
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is reportedly not interested in accepting NFL interviews during the 2021 offseason after leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game against Alabama.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the update Sunday.
Jacksonville jaguars head coach Doug Marone fired after five seasons per Adam Schefter, there’s a big rumor going around that they want Urban Meyer.
former Ohio State offensive coordinator, Tom Harmon was let go at the university of Texas as head football coach. Steve Sarkasian Alabama’s OC will be the new head coach at Texas. He will see Alabama through the national championship game.
Meanwhile University of Michigan fired their defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons and are in the midst of resigning Jim Harbaugh to a five-year extension.
Cobra Kai season 3 is cheesier than ever & now streaming on Netflix.
6 NOMINEES NAMED FOR CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES TO FORD HALL OF FANS
THIRD GROUP OF ‘SUPERFANS’ TO BE HONORED AT HALL OF FAME DURING ENSHRINEMENT WEEK
CANTON, OHIO – The Ford Hall of Fans, a program that recognizes some of the most passionate NFL fans across the country, is welcoming a new group of football fanatics to its prestigious club.
Six nominees are up for induction into the Ford Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers fan Justin Laveing, Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne Mabry, Dallas Cowboys fan Jamie O’Pelt, Cleveland Browns fan Ray Prisby and Baltimore Ravens fan Tony Roccograndi.
Cavaliers Snapped a two game losing streak beating the Hawks Saturday night 96-91. Cavaliers are now 4-2 And will play Orlando tonight at 7 in the first of a home & home series. Back at home Wednesday against the magic.
Buckeyes men’s basketball was hammered yesterday at number 21 Minnesota 77-60.
#25 Buckeyes 2-3 in conference, 8-3 overall will surely drop in the rankings & look to get back on track Wednesday as they host Penn State. tip off at 6:30
NFL wildcard weekend is set here’s who’s in:
- Division Winners
1. Kansas City (14-2)
2. Buffalo (13-3)
3. Pittsburgh (12-4)
4. Tennessee (11-5)
Wild-Card Teams
5. Baltimore (11-5)
6. Cleveland (11-5)
7. Indianapolis (11-5)
- Division Winners
1. Green Bay (13-3)
2. New Orleans (12-4)
3. Seattle (12-4)
4. Washington (6-9)
Wild-Card Teams
5. Tampa Bay (11-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
7. Chicago (8-8)
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Colts at Bills
|Saturday
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Browns at Steelers
|Sunday
|8:15 p.m.
|NBC
|Ravens at Titans
|Sunday
|1:05 p.m.
|ESPN/AB
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Bears at Saints
|Sunday
|4:40 p.m.
|CBS/Nickelodeon
|Rams at Seahawks
|Saturday
|4:40 p.m.
|FOX
|Buccaneers at WFT
|Saturday
|8:15 p.m.
|NB
Here’s your 2021 draft order
- 1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
- 11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
- 21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Cleveland Browns
24. Tennessee Titans
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Baltimore Ravens
27. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Green Bay Packers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Here’s a look at potential top 10 picks
|1
|Trevor Lawrence
CLEM, Jr
|QB
|6-6 / 220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Penei Sewell
OREG, Jr
|OL
|6-6 / 330
|
|
|3
|Micah Parsons
PSU, Jr
|LB
|6-3 / 245
|
|
|4
|Justin Fields
OHIOST, Jr
|QB
|6-3 / 228
|
|
|5
|Ja’Marr Chase
LSU, Jr
|WR
|6-0 / 208
|
|
|6
|Zach Wilson
BYU, Jr
|QB
|6-3 / 210
|
|
|7
|Kwity Paye
MICH, Sr
|DL
|6-4 / 272
|
|
|8
|DeVonta Smith
BAMA, Sr
|WR
|6-1 / 175
|
|
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
BAMA, Jr
|WR
|5-10 / 182
|
|
|10
|Kyle Pitts
FLA, Jr
|TE
|6-6 / 240
|
|