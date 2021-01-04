In your face, Headlines you may have missed

      Weather Alert

Jeff Turk
Jan 4, 2021 @ 9:55am

If you missed it

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is reportedly not interested in accepting NFL interviews during the 2021 offseason after leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game against Alabama.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the update Sunday.

Jacksonville jaguars head coach Doug Marone fired after five seasons per Adam Schefter, there’s a big rumor going around that they want Urban Meyer.

former Ohio State offensive coordinator, Tom Harmon was let go at the university of Texas as head football coach. Steve Sarkasian Alabama’s OC will be the new head coach at Texas. He will see Alabama through the national championship game.

Meanwhile University of Michigan fired their defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons and are in the midst of resigning Jim Harbaugh to a five-year extension.

Cobra Kai season 3 is cheesier than ever & now streaming on Netflix.

6 NOMINEES NAMED FOR CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES TO FORD HALL OF FANS

THIRD GROUP OF ‘SUPERFANS’ TO BE HONORED AT HALL OF FAME DURING ENSHRINEMENT WEEK

CANTON, OHIO – The Ford Hall of Fans, a program that recognizes some of the most passionate NFL fans across the country, is welcoming a new group of football fanatics to its prestigious club.

Six nominees are up for induction into the Ford Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers fan Justin Laveing, Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne Mabry, Dallas Cowboys fan Jamie O’Pelt, Cleveland Browns fan Ray Prisby and Baltimore Ravens fan Tony Roccograndi.

Cavaliers Snapped a two game losing streak beating the Hawks Saturday night 96-91. Cavaliers are now 4-2 And will play Orlando tonight at 7 in the first of a home & home series. Back at home Wednesday against the magic.

Buckeyes men’s basketball was hammered yesterday at number 21 Minnesota 77-60. 

#25 Buckeyes  2-3 in conference, 8-3 overall will surely drop in the rankings & look to get back on track Wednesday as they host Penn State.  tip off at 6:30

NFL wildcard weekend is set here’s who’s in:

  • Division Winners
    1. Kansas City (14-2)
    2. Buffalo (13-3)
    3. Pittsburgh (12-4)
    4. Tennessee (11-5)
    Wild-Card Teams
    5. Baltimore (11-5)
    6. Cleveland (11-5)
    7. Indianapolis (11-5)
  • Division Winners
    1. Green Bay (13-3)
    2. New Orleans (12-4)
    3. Seattle (12-4)
    4. Washington (6-9)
    Wild-Card Teams
    5. Tampa Bay (11-5)
    6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
    7. Chicago (8-8)
MATCHUP DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK
Colts at Bills Saturday 1:05 p.m. CBS
Browns at Steelers Sunday 8:15 p.m. NBC
Ravens at Titans Sunday 1:05 p.m. ESPN/AB
MATCHUP DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK
Bears at Saints Sunday 4:40 p.m. CBS/Nickelodeon
Rams at Seahawks Saturday 4:40 p.m. FOX
Buccaneers at WFT Saturday 8:15 p.m. NB

Here’s your 2021 draft order

  • 1. Jacksonville Jaguars
    2. New York Jets
    3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
    4. Atlanta Falcons
    5. Cincinnati Bengals
    6. Philadelphia Eagles
    7. Detroit Lions
    8. Carolina Panthers
    9. Denver Broncos
    10. Dallas Cowboys
  • 11. New York Giants
    12. San Francisco 49ers
    13. Los Angeles Chargers
    14. Minnesota Vikings
    15. New England Patriots
    16. Arizona Cardinals
    17. Las Vegas Raiders
    18. Miami Dolphins
    19. Washington Football Team
    20. Chicago Bears
  • 21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
    22. Indianapolis Colts
    23. Cleveland Browns
    24. Tennessee Titans
    25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    26. Baltimore Ravens
    27. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
    28. Pittsburgh Steelers
    29. New Orleans Saints
    30. Buffalo Bills
    31. Green Bay Packers
    32. Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s a look at potential top 10 picks

1 Trevor Lawrence

CLEM, Jr

 QB 6-6 / 220
2 Penei Sewell

OREG, Jr

 OL 6-6 / 330
3 Micah Parsons

PSU, Jr

 LB 6-3 / 245
4 Justin Fields

OHIOST, Jr

 QB 6-3 / 228
5 Ja’Marr Chase

LSU, Jr

 WR 6-0 / 208
6 Zach Wilson

BYU, Jr

 QB 6-3 / 210
7 Kwity Paye

MICH, Sr

 DL 6-4 / 272
8 DeVonta Smith

BAMA, Sr

 WR 6-1 / 175
9 Jaylen Waddle

BAMA, Jr

 WR 5-10 / 182
10 Kyle Pitts

FLA, Jr

 TE 6-6 / 240
