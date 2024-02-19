Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of us got just a few inches of snow late Friday through Saturday morning.

But not far to our south, folks got hammered.

Nearly a foot of snow fell in a narrow line from Coshocton County to Steubenville.

A report from the town of Stillwater in southern Tuscarawas County showed 11-and-a-half inches of snow.

In and near Columbus. there were 7- and 8-inch reports.

In Stark County and the area, two inches was a more common report.

There was a report of 3 inches in Dover.