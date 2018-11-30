Increased Impaired Driving Enforcement In December

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will be even harder on impaired drivers than usual in the month of December.

The sheriff’s office has received a grant from the department of public safety for additional enforcement hours.

The increased enforcement period will run from December 1st through the end of the month.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have increased enforcement and patrol throughout Stark County during December and strictly enforce the laws concerning impaired driving.

Sheriff George Maier says impaired driving continues to be a serious concern across the country and in Stark County.

“Every day 28 people die and every two minutes a person is injured in an impaired driving crash in the United States.”

He says two out of three people will be involved in an impaired driver crash in their lifetime.

Traffic crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for teens and young adults in the United States.