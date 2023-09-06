Increased West Nile means Increased Mosquito Spraying

Canton City Health Department Officials say because of increased numbers of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus, they will be spraying for mosquitoes across the city starting Monday and going through Wednesday September 20, 2023.

They are encouraging Canton city residents to continue taking an active part in helping to reduce mosquitoes by removing items from yards that collect and hold water such as old tires, cans, buckets and bottles. Residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting time outdoors during peak mosquito activity (dusk to dawn) and using an approved insect repellant when outdoors.

Mosquito spraying will take place as follows:

NW AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 – 13

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SW AREA OF CANTON CITY

THURSDAY – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 & 15

East Boundary Market Avenue

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary West City Limits

South Boundary South City Limits

NE AREA OF CANTON CITY

MONDAY – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 & 19

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary North City Limits

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary Tuscarawas Street

SE AREA OF CANTON CITY

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

East Boundary East City Limits

North Boundary Tuscarawas Street

West Boundary Market Avenue

South Boundary South City Limits

Spraying hours will be from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures during any of the above scheduled dates, spraying will be rescheduled for September 21 and 22. Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should protect their hives.