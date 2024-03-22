News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Indian Lake Update: Tornado Debris Hauled Out, FEMA Investigators Coming

By Jim Michaels
March 22, 2024 8:45AM EDT
Share
Indian Lake Update: Tornado Debris Hauled Out, FEMA Investigators Coming
Courtesy Ohio EMA

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a big day for hauling away tornado debris from communities around Indian Lake on Thursday.

82 truckloads carrying 272 tons of debris were shipped out.

Governor Mike DeWine says FEMA investigators will be in the area next Tuesday, checking out and adding up the damage.

If it reaches a certain level, a federal disaster declaration is expected.

Federal money and low-interest loans would supplement state and local assistance.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses - Locations Listed HERE
4

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
5

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses