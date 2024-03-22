Indian Lake Update: Tornado Debris Hauled Out, FEMA Investigators Coming

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a big day for hauling away tornado debris from communities around Indian Lake on Thursday.

82 truckloads carrying 272 tons of debris were shipped out.

Governor Mike DeWine says FEMA investigators will be in the area next Tuesday, checking out and adding up the damage.

If it reaches a certain level, a federal disaster declaration is expected.

Federal money and low-interest loans would supplement state and local assistance.