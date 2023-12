One side of a Congressional Gold Medal struck to honor baseball player Larry Doby is displayed at the Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. Doby’s son was presented with the medal during a ceremony on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressional honors for a Cleveland Indian who made history as the first Black player in the American League.

The team owner Bill Veeck signed Doby in 1947.

Larry Doby was posthumously presented the Congressional Gold Medal for his civil rights activism.

His son Larry Jr was there to accept the award… There was a special Congressional ceremony honoring Doby.