      Breaking News
DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

Indians 2020 Roster Is Set

Kenny Roda
Jul 22, 2020 @ 5:36pm

Per Zack Meisel from the The Athletic, the Indians 30 man roster for the 2020 season will look like this for Friday’s season opener against the Kansas City Royals. You can hear that game and all 60 Tribe games this season on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

(7) Infielders

Francisco Lindor

Carlos Santana

Jose Ramirez

Cesar Hernandez

Yu Chang

Mike Freeman

Christian Arroyo

(7) Outfielders

Oscar Mercado

Franmil Reyes

Domingo Santana

Bradley Zimmer

Tyler Naquin

Jordan Luplow

Gregg Allen

(2) Catchers

Roberto Perez

Sandy Leon

(5) Starting Pitchers

Shane Bieber

Mike Clevinger

Carlos Carrasco

Aaron Civale

Zach Plesac

(9) Relief Pitchers

Brad Hand

Nick Wittgren

Oliver Perez

Adam cimber

Cam Hill

James Karincheck

Domonic Leon

Phil Maton

Adam Plutko

TAGS
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor Jose Ramirez Kansas City Royals Tribe
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire