Indians 2020 Roster Is Set
Per Zack Meisel from the The Athletic, the Indians 30 man roster for the 2020 season will look like this for Friday’s season opener against the Kansas City Royals. You can hear that game and all 60 Tribe games this season on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.
(7) Infielders
Francisco Lindor
Carlos Santana
Jose Ramirez
Cesar Hernandez
Yu Chang
Mike Freeman
Christian Arroyo
(7) Outfielders
Oscar Mercado
Franmil Reyes
Domingo Santana
Bradley Zimmer
Tyler Naquin
Jordan Luplow
Gregg Allen
(2) Catchers
Roberto Perez
Sandy Leon
(5) Starting Pitchers
Shane Bieber
Mike Clevinger
Carlos Carrasco
Aaron Civale
Zach Plesac
(9) Relief Pitchers
Brad Hand
Nick Wittgren
Oliver Perez
Adam cimber
Cam Hill
James Karincheck
Domonic Leon
Phil Maton
Adam Plutko