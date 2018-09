The Cleveland Indians today activated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day Disabled List.

Miller, 33, was on the 10-day Disabled List, August 9-Sept. 9, with an external impingement in his left shoulder after posting an ERA of 1.86 in 10 August outings (9.2IP, 5H, 2R/ER, 10SO, .147avg).

On the year, Andrew is 2-3 with a save and a 3.38 ERA in 27 relief appearances (24.0IP, 18H, 9R/ER, 13BB, 33SO, .205avg) around three stints on the D.L.