Indians Agree to Deal with Outfielder Gonzalez

The Indians have agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, pending a physical, according to Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes. The deal includes an early April opt-out clause.

Gonzalez, 33, has spent the past decade with the Colorado Rockies. Last season, the left-hander hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI.

He is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, but he could join the club in April. If he does not, he could exercise his opt-out clause. The deal is worth $2 million if he makes the big-league roster.