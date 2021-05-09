Indians and Reds Game Postponed today due to Rain – ticket info HERE
The Cleveland Indians announced today’s (May 9) game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled on August 9 – a mutual off day for both clubs. The August 9 first pitch time is TBD. All tickets from today’s game will be honored for the contest on August 9.
Fans holding tickets to the May 9 contest can use their exact same tickets to enter the August 9 contest and do not have to take any further action. If fans are unable to attend the August 9 makeup game, the original ticket purchaser must call 216.420.HITS starting Monday, May 10 at 9:00AM ET to receive a credit that can be applied to any future 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability. All credit requests must be made by 5:00PM on August 4.
Season Ticket Holders
If Season Ticket Holders cannot attend the August 9 game they have two options:
- Exchange tickets to any May game through the My Tickets Exchange program starting tonight at 5:00PM ET through the month of May.
- Receive a credit by calling 216.420.HITS starting Monday, May 10 at 9:00AM that can be applied to any future 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability. All credit requests must be made no later than August 4 at 5:00PM.
Single-game Ticket Purchasers
Indians.com purchasers holding tickets dated May 9 can attend the August 9 game without taking any action. If they are unable to attend that contest, the original ticket purchaser must call 216.420.HITS starting Monday, May 10 at 9:00AM to receive a credit that can be applied to any future 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability. All credit requests must be made no later than August 4 at 5:00PM.
- All credit will expire on Sept. 22 at 11:59PM ET
- Fans credit will appear on their My Indians Tickets account
- If fans encounter issues using their credit on their My Tickets Account, they can call 216-420-HITS for assistance
StubHub Purchasers
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub with further instructions. Tickets purchased on StubHub for the May 9 game will be accepted for the game on August 9.