Indians Announce 2018 Postseason Ticket Lottery

The Cleveland Indians today announced it will hold a lottery for 2018 Postseason tickets, in an effort to give more fans access to potential Postseason games at Progressive Field.*

Fans who are interested in entering the 2018 Cleveland Indians Postseason Ticket Purchase Opportunity (“Lottery”) can complete the registration form at Indians.com/postseason and submit a refundable $50 deposit to register for a chance to purchase Postseason tickets, subject to availability, for potential 2018 Cleveland Indians Postseason games at Progressive Field.

The online registration will be open from Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. EST through Monday, Oct. 15 at noon EST. Each potential Postseason series will have a registration cut-off date:

Wild Card Game – Sept. 19 at 4:59 p.m. EST

Division Series – Sept. 19 at 4:59 p.m. EST

Championship Series – Oct. 4 at 4:59 p.m. EST

World Series – Oct. 15 at 4:59 p.m. EST

The refundable deposit will be applied toward Postseason tickets purchased pursuant to this opportunity, if selected, or refunded at the conclusion of the 2018 MLB Postseason. Only one entry/deposit will be allowed per credit card, email and/or household.

Fans selected will be notified via email of the opportunity to purchase up to a maximum of two (2) tickets per offer, subject to availability. Being selected does not guarantee a right to purchase Postseason tickets.

The best way to guarantee access to 2018 Postseason games is to place a deposit for 2019 Season Tickets. Fans who place a deposit for a full, half or quarter season plan by Sunday, Sept. 9 will receive advanced access to purchase tickets to all Postseason games. To put a deposit down for 2019 Season Tickets, visit Indians.com/seasontickets.

*The Lottery is subject to the 2018 Cleveland Indians Postseason Ticket Purchase Opportunity Terms and Conditions, which provide detailed information on eligibility, registration and the selection process. The Terms and Conditions can be found at Indians.com/postseason.