Indians Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule
OFFICIAL INDIANS RELEASE
The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2021 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring slate as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 27 at Goodyear Ballpark.
The Tribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and 16 away games with two coming against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. They will have two split-squad games (March 7 & March 16) and seven weekend games in Goodyear (Friday – Sunday):
· February 27 at Cincinnati
· February 28 vs. Chicago-NL
· March 12 vs. Texas
· March 13 vs. Los Angeles-AL
· March 20 vs. Seattle
· March 26 vs. Kansas City
· March 28 vs. Cincinnati
The Tribe will open the 2021 slate on the road at Detroit on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Cleveland’s home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 5 against Kansas City.
Spring Training ticket information will be released at a later date.
2021 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Saturday
|Feb. 27
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|Feb. 28
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 1
|Texas
|Surprise
|Tuesday
|March 2
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Wednesday
|March 3
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 4
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 5
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|Saturday
|March 6
|Seattle
|Peoria
|Sunday
|March 7
|Colorado
|Goodyear (ss)
|Sunday
|March 7
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale (ss)
|Monday
|March 8
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 9
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|Wednesday
|March 10
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 11
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|Friday
|March 12
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 13
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 14
|Colorado
|Salt River
|Monday
|March 15
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 16
|San Diego
|Goodyear (ss)
|Tuesday
|March 16
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale (ss)
|Wednesday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 18
|OFF DAY
|
|Friday
|March 19
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe
|Saturday
|March 20
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 21
|Arizona
|Salt River
|Monday
|March 22
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 23
|San Francisco
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 24
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|Thursday
|March 25
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|Friday
|March 26
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 27
|Oakland
|Mesa
|Sunday
|March 28
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
All game dates are subject to change
Bold indicates home games
For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring
(ss)—split squad