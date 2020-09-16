Indians Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

      Breaking News
Sep 16, 2020

OFFICIAL INDIANS RELEASE

The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2021 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring slate as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 27 at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Tribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and 16 away games with two coming against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. They will have two split-squad games (March 7 & March 16) and seven weekend games in Goodyear (Friday – Sunday):

·         February 27 at Cincinnati

·         February 28 vs. Chicago-NL

·         March 12 vs. Texas

·         March 13 vs. Los Angeles-AL

·         March 20 vs. Seattle

·         March 26 vs. Kansas City

·         March 28 vs. Cincinnati

The Tribe will open the 2021 slate on the road at Detroit on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Cleveland’s home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 5 against Kansas City.

Spring Training ticket information will be released at a later date.

2021 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Saturday Feb. 27 Cincinnati Goodyear
Sunday Feb. 28 Chicago-NL Goodyear
Monday March 1 Texas Surprise
Tuesday March 2 San Diego Peoria
Wednesday March 3 Arizona Goodyear
Thursday March 4 Milwaukee Goodyear
Friday March 5 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa)
Saturday March 6 Seattle Peoria
Sunday March 7 Colorado Goodyear (ss)
Sunday March 7 Chicago-AL Glendale (ss)
Monday March 8 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear
Tuesday March 9 Kansas City Surprise
Wednesday March 10 San Diego Goodyear
Thursday March 11 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa)
Friday March 12 Texas Goodyear
Saturday March 13 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear
Sunday March 14 Colorado Salt River
Monday March 15 Oakland Goodyear
Tuesday March 16 San Diego Goodyear (ss)
Tuesday March 16 San Francisco Scottsdale (ss)
Wednesday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear
Thursday March 18 OFF DAY  
Friday March 19 Los Angeles-AL Tempe
Saturday March 20 Seattle Goodyear
Sunday March 21 Arizona Salt River
Monday March 22 Chicago-AL Goodyear
Tuesday March 23 San Francisco Goodyear
Wednesday March 24 Los Angeles-NL Glendale
Thursday March 25 Milwaukee Phoenix
Friday March 26 Kansas City Goodyear
Saturday March 27 Oakland Mesa
Sunday March 28 Cincinnati Goodyear

 

All game dates are subject to change

Bold indicates home games

For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring

(ss)—split squad

