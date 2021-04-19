Indians Announce May Capacity Increase
The Cleveland Indians today announced tickets for all May home games will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, May 3 at 10AM ET on www.Indians.com/Tickets. Following new public health orders regarding outside events from the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor of Ohio, capacity will be increased from 30% to 40%.
Ticket availability for the 2021 season will continue to be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again. The general public will only have access to May home games when tickets become available. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.
*All fans currently holding tickets to May 2021 games will be contacted via email within the next two weeks with fan-friendly ticket options and priority access.
The Ohio Department of Health recently announced new protocols for attendance at outdoor sporting events, including Cleveland Indians games. Beginning with the May 7 homestand, fans at Progressive Field can be seated in ‘mixed pods,’ or pods consisting of multiple groups from separate parties capped at 10 individuals. Tickets will still be sold in quantities of two, four or six tickets (extremely limited amount of six-person pods available) to make up the ‘mixed pods.’ All ‘mixed pods’ will be socially distanced by approximately six feet from another ‘mixed pod.’ All fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.
Fans can learn more about Progressive Field’s 2021 health, safety and ticket information atwww.Indians.com/updates.
Fan-favorite promotions will make their return to Progressive Field during May homestands for the first time since 2019, including Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks and $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite & Coors Light. The full May 2021 promotional calendar can be found below.
MAY 2021 PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR
May 8 vs. CIN:
- 2021 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)
May 21 vs. MIN:
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
- Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
May 22 vs. MIN:
- Sweatshirt-Material Blanket courtesy of Sysco Cleveland (10,000 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
May 23 vs. MIN:
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases or Family Deck activities until further notice.
May 28 vs. TOR:
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
May 29 vs. TOR:
- Stainless Steel Tumbler courtesy of Moen (10,000 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
May 30 vs. TOR
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases or Family Deck activities until further notice.