      Weather Alert

Indians Announce TribeFest 2020 Details

Brian Novak
Jan 8, 2020 @ 11:57am

Cleveland, OH — Tribe Fest 2020 will be held Saturday, February 1 at the Cleveland Convention Center downtown. A total of 32 players from the Cleveland Indians organization will attend this year’s event, as well as two coaches and four Indians alumni.

The entire Tribe Fest 2020 roster can be found below (subject to change):

Players

·         Greg Allen

·         Logan Allen

·         Christian Arroyo

·         Jake Bauers

·         Shane Bieber

·         Bobby Bradley

·         Carlos Carrasco

·         Yu Chang

·         Aaron Civale

·         Mike Clevinger

·         Delino DeShields

·         Mike Freeman

·         Brad Hand

·         Daniel Johnson

·         James Karinchak

·         Sandy León

·         Francisco Lindor

·         Jordan Luplow

·         Triston McKenzie

·         Oscar Mercado

·         Tyler Naquin

·         Oliver Pérez

·         Roberto Pérez

·         Zach Plesac

·         Adam Plutko

·         José Ramírez

·         Franmil Reyes

·         Jefry Rodriguez

·         Andrew Velazquez

·         Nick Wittgren

·         Hunter Wood

·         Bradley Zimmer

Coaching Staff

·         Terry Francona

·         Carl Willis

Alumni

·         Brian Anderson

·         Len Barker

·         Joe Charboneau

·         Mike Jackson

The Tribe Fest schedule includes:

·         8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Season Ticket Holder-exclusive event

o    $5 general admission ticket (benefits Cleveland Indians Charities)

o    Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)

·         1:30-7:30 p.m.: General public event

o    $10 general admission ticket

o    Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)

 

More details are available at Indians.com/TribeFest.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon