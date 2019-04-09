Indians Clevinger Out 6-8 Weeks
By Kenny Roda
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 2:15 PM

(official Indians release)

INDIANS RECALL RHP NICK WITTGREN;

RHP MIKE CLEVINGER PLACED ON 10-DAY IL

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:

Recalled RHP NICK WITTGREN from Triple-A Columbus.

Placed RHP MIKE CLEVINGER on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive, April 8) with a right upper back/Teres major muscle strain.

 Wittgren, 27, was acquired via trade from the Miami Marlins on February 4 and made eight relief appearances this spring with Cleveland, posting a 3.86 ERA (9.1IP, 6H, 4R/ER, 1BB, 6SO, .188 avg).  He was optioned to AAA Columbus on March 23 and has made two appearances to date with the Clippers (3.86 ERA, 1ER/2.1IP/4SO).

Clevinger left his most recent start after 5.0 innings of work on Sunday, April 7 vs. Toronto. He has not allowed a run over his 12.0 innings pitched over two starts to date.  It is his first career trip to the Major League Injured List. 

 

             

