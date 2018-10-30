Indians Exercise 2019 Club Option On Carrasco; Decline Guyer’s Option

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (APPhoto/David J. Phillip)

The Cleveland Indians today exercised the 2019 club option on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco, 31, enjoyed another outstanding season in 2018, topping the 200-strikeout plateau for the third time in the last four seasons, striking out a career-best and team-high 231 batters (fourth-highest total in the American League). For the year he went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 32 games/30 starts (192.0IP, 173H, 72ER, 43BB, 231SO), finishing tied for fourth in the A.L. in wins, eighth in ERA and ninth in innings pitched. His 10.83 strikeouts per 9.0IP rank as the third-highest single-season total in franchise history.

The Indians also declined the 2019 club option on outfielder Brandon Guyer.

Guyer struggled with the Tribe this past season, batting .206 (40-for-194) with 11 2B, 7 HR and 27 RBI in 103 games for Cleveland in 2018 and is now a free agent.

The Major League 40-man roster consists of 29 players with six on the 60-day Disabled List..