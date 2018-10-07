Indians Facing Elimination

The first two games in the American League Divisional Series in Houston were almost identical. The Astros got great starting pitching, good innings from their bullpen and hit home runs. The Indians starting pitching was below their regular season standard, the bullpen has been terrible and they’ve scored three runs total. That is a recipe for an early exit in the short series that is the ALDS against the defending World Champs.

The 7-2 and 3-1 losses in the first two games of this best of five series has forced the Tribe to do to the Strohs, what the Yankees did to the Indians last October, win three straight to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Terry Francona’s squad will try to stay alive with a Game 3 win on Monday in Cleveland.

Mike Clevinger goes for the Wahoo Warriors, while Dallas Keuchel counters for Houston. But the Tribe will need more than just good starting pitching from Clevinger. As a team the Indians are hitting a disaterious .100, going 6 for 6o in the first two contests, while being out scored 10-3.

Tune in Monday at 1:30pm on News-Talk 1480 and see if the Indians can keep their season alive, live to play another day, or if it comes to a screeching halt in a 3-game sweep by the Astros.