Indians Free Agent Lonnie Chisenhall Signs With Pirates

After losing free agent Josh Donaldson to a one-year, $23 million deal with Atlanta yesterday, today it was announced Cleveland Indians free agent Lonnie Chisenhall has signed a 1one-year $2.75 million dollar deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The often-injured outfielder played in just 29 games for the Tribe last year, after appearing in only 82 the season before.

He has played all eight seasons of his major league career with the Indians, and hit .268 with 64 homers, and 296 RBI’s.

His best season came in 2014 when he hit .280 with 13 homers in 142 games. But the flashes of potential were de-railed in later seasons due to frequent trips to the disabled list.