Indians Hitting Coach Opts Out Of Season
Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has decided to opt out of the rest of the regular season due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Van Burkleo joins bench coach Brad Mills who opted out before the season started because of his concerns about Covid-19.
Manager Terry Francona has not opted out for the season, but he is away from the team currently because of gastrointestinal issues. No return date has been given yet for Francona.
Sandy Alomar is currently acting as the Indians manager, while Mike Sarbaugh is your current bench coach and Alex Eckelman will take over as the team’s hitting coach.