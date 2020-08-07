      Breaking News
BREAKING: OHSAA Adjusts Season if Football is Approved by Governor

Indians Hitting Coach Opts Out Of Season

Kenny Roda
Aug 7, 2020 @ 6:30pm

Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has decided to opt out of the rest of the regular season due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Van Burkleo joins bench coach Brad Mills who opted out before the season started because of his concerns about Covid-19.

Manager Terry Francona has not opted out for the season, but he is away from the team currently because of gastrointestinal issues. No return date has been given yet for Francona.

Sandy Alomar  is currently acting as the Indians manager, while Mike Sarbaugh is your current bench coach and Alex Eckelman will take over as the team’s hitting coach.

TAGS
Brad Mills Cleveland Indians coronavirus Terry Francona Ty Van Burkleo
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire