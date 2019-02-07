Indians Invite A Pair To Major League Camp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agents INF RYAN FLAHERTY and C DIONER NAVARRO to Minor League contracts with non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training camp.

Flaherty (FLAIR-ety), 32, spent the 2018 season with the Atlanta Braves, starting 23 of the club’s first 29 games and appeared in two games in the NLDS vs. Los Angeles. The Portland, Maine native spent the first six seasons of his career, 2012-17, in the Baltimore Orioles organization and has appeared in double-digit games at all four infield positions, left field and right field during his career. He was the 41st overall pick of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Vanderbilt.

Navarro (dee-ah-ner na-VAR-oh), 34, is a veteran of 13 Major League seasons with six different clubs, ending the 2016 season on the ALCS roster of the Toronto Blue Jays. He stepped away from the game for the 2017 season due to a family medical emergency and most recently appeared in 22 games for La Guaira in the Liga Venezuela Beisbol Profesional (LVBP), batting.284 (21-for-74) with .748 OPS. The Caracas, VZ native was a 2008 All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays and drove in 69 runs for the 2014 Blue Jays.

Ryan Flaherty

Year Team AVG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG OPS 2012 Baltimore Orioles .216 77 153 15 33 2 1 6 19 6 43 1 0 .258 .359 .617 2013 Baltimore Orioles .224 85 246 28 55 11 0 10 27 19 62 2 0 .293 .390 .683 2014 Baltimore Orioles .221 102 281 33 62 15 1 7 32 22 68 1 0 .288 .356 .644 2015 Baltimore Orioles .202 91 267 34 54 8 3 9 31 26 81 0 0 .281 .356 .637 2016 Baltimore Orioles .217 74 157 16 34 7 0 3 15 17 48 2 0 .291 .318 .609 2017 Baltimore Orioles .211 23 38 5 8 1 0 0 4 4 10 0 0 .302 .237 .539 2018 Atlanta Braves .217 81 161 17 35 6 0 2 13 18 41 4 2 .298 .292 .590 Gwinnett Braves .267 8 30 3 8 1 0 0 4 1 9 0 0 .313 .300 .613 Minor League Totals .281 505 1874 309 526 119 14 65 293 201 378 23 17 .351 .463 .814 Major League Totals .216 533 1303 148 281 50 5 37 141 112 353 10 2 .286 .347 .633

Dioner Navarro