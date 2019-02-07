Indians Invite A Pair To Major League Camp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agents INF RYAN FLAHERTY and C DIONER NAVARRO to Minor League contracts with non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training camp.
Flaherty (FLAIR-ety), 32, spent the 2018 season with the Atlanta Braves, starting 23 of the club’s first 29 games and appeared in two games in the NLDS vs. Los Angeles. The Portland, Maine native spent the first six seasons of his career, 2012-17, in the Baltimore Orioles organization and has appeared in double-digit games at all four infield positions, left field and right field during his career. He was the 41st overall pick of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Vanderbilt.
Navarro (dee-ah-ner na-VAR-oh), 34, is a veteran of 13 Major League seasons with six different clubs, ending the 2016 season on the ALCS roster of the Toronto Blue Jays. He stepped away from the game for the 2017 season due to a family medical emergency and most recently appeared in 22 games for La Guaira in the Liga Venezuela Beisbol Profesional (LVBP), batting.284 (21-for-74) with .748 OPS. The Caracas, VZ native was a 2008 All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays and drove in 69 runs for the 2014 Blue Jays.
Ryan Flaherty
|Year
|Team
|AVG
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2012
|Baltimore Orioles
|.216
|77
|153
|15
|33
|2
|1
|6
|19
|6
|43
|1
|0
|.258
|.359
|.617
|2013
|Baltimore Orioles
|.224
|85
|246
|28
|55
|11
|0
|10
|27
|19
|62
|2
|0
|.293
|.390
|.683
|2014
|Baltimore Orioles
|.221
|102
|281
|33
|62
|15
|1
|7
|32
|22
|68
|1
|0
|.288
|.356
|.644
|2015
|Baltimore Orioles
|.202
|91
|267
|34
|54
|8
|3
|9
|31
|26
|81
|0
|0
|.281
|.356
|.637
|2016
|Baltimore Orioles
|.217
|74
|157
|16
|34
|7
|0
|3
|15
|17
|48
|2
|0
|.291
|.318
|.609
|2017
|Baltimore Orioles
|.211
|23
|38
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|10
|0
|0
|.302
|.237
|.539
|2018
|Atlanta Braves
|.217
|81
|161
|17
|35
|6
|0
|2
|13
|18
|41
|4
|2
|.298
|.292
|.590
|Gwinnett Braves
|.267
|8
|30
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|.313
|.300
|.613
|Minor League Totals
|.281
|505
|1874
|309
|526
|119
|14
|65
|293
|201
|378
|23
|17
|.351
|.463
|.814
|Major League Totals
|.216
|533
|1303
|148
|281
|50
|5
|37
|141
|112
|353
|10
|2
|.286
|.347
|.633
Dioner Navarro
|Year
|Team
|AVG
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2004
|New York Yankees
|.429
|5
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|.429
|.858
|2005
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.273
|50
|176
|21
|48
|9
|0
|3
|14
|20
|21
|0
|0
|.354
|.375
|.729
|2006
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.280
|25
|75
|5
|21
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|18
|1
|0
|.372
|.387
|.759
|Tampa Bay Devil Rays
|.244
|56
|193
|23
|47
|7
|0
|4
|20
|20
|33
|1
|1
|.316
|.342
|.658
|2007
|Tampa Bay Devil Rays
|.227
|119
|388
|46
|88
|19
|2
|9
|44
|33
|67
|3
|1
|.286
|.356
|.642
|2008
|Tampa Bay Rays
|.295
|120
|427
|43
|126
|27
|0
|7
|54
|34
|49
|0
|4
|.349
|.407
|.756
|2009
|Tampa Bay Rays
|.218
|115
|376
|38
|82
|15
|0
|8
|32
|18
|51
|5
|2
|.261
|.322
|.583
|2010
|Tampa Bay Rays
|.194
|48
|124
|11
|24
|5
|0
|1
|7
|12
|20
|0
|1
|.270
|.258
|.528
|2011
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|.193
|64
|176
|13
|34
|6
|1
|5
|17
|20
|35
|0
|0
|.276
|.324
|.600
|2012
|Cincinnati Reds
|.290
|24
|69
|6
|20
|3
|1
|2
|12
|2
|12
|0
|0
|.306
|.449
|.755
|2013
|Chicago Cubs
|.300
|89
|240
|31
|72
|7
|0
|13
|34
|23
|36
|0
|1
|.365
|.492
|.857
|2014
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.274
|139
|481
|40
|132
|22
|0
|12
|69
|32
|76
|3
|0
|.317
|.395
|.712
|2015
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.246
|54
|171
|17
|42
|7
|0
|5
|20
|17
|29
|0
|0
|.307
|.374
|.682
|2016
|Chicago White Sox
|.210
|85
|271
|25
|57
|13
|2
|6
|32
|20
|63
|1
|2
|.267
|.339
|.606
|Toronto Blue Jays
|.182
|16
|33
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|0
|.250
|.182
|.432
|Minor League Totals
|.278
|561
|1936
|257
|539
|112
|10
|36
|261
|236
|284
|21
|7
|.357
|.402
|.760
|Major League Totals
|.250
|1009
|3207
|322
|802
|142
|6
|77
|367
|265
|518
|14
|12
|.308
|.370
|.678