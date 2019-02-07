Indians Invite A Pair To Major League Camp
By Brian Novak
Feb 7, 2019 @ 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agents INF RYAN FLAHERTY and C DIONER NAVARRO to Minor League contracts with non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training camp.

Flaherty (FLAIR-ety), 32, spent the 2018 season with the Atlanta Braves, starting 23 of the club’s first 29 games and appeared in two games in the NLDS vs. Los Angeles.  The Portland, Maine native spent the first six seasons of his career, 2012-17, in the Baltimore Orioles organization and has appeared in double-digit games at all four infield positions, left field and right field during his career.  He was the 41st overall pick of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Vanderbilt.

Navarro (dee-ah-ner na-VAR-oh), 34, is a veteran of 13 Major League seasons with six different clubs, ending the 2016 season on the ALCS roster of the Toronto Blue Jays.  He stepped away from the game for the 2017 season due to a family medical emergency and most recently appeared in 22 games for La Guaira in the Liga Venezuela Beisbol Profesional (LVBP), batting.284 (21-for-74) with .748 OPS.  The Caracas, VZ native was a 2008 All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays and drove in 69 runs for the 2014 Blue Jays.

Ryan Flaherty

Year Team AVG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG OPS
2012 Baltimore Orioles .216 77 153 15 33 2 1 6 19 6 43 1 0 .258 .359 .617
2013 Baltimore Orioles .224 85 246 28 55 11 0 10 27 19 62 2 0 .293 .390 .683
2014 Baltimore Orioles .221 102 281 33 62 15 1 7 32 22 68 1 0 .288 .356 .644
2015 Baltimore Orioles .202 91 267 34 54 8 3 9 31 26 81 0 0 .281 .356 .637
2016 Baltimore Orioles .217 74 157 16 34 7 0 3 15 17 48 2 0 .291 .318 .609
2017 Baltimore Orioles .211 23 38 5 8 1 0 0 4 4 10 0 0 .302 .237 .539
2018 Atlanta Braves .217 81 161 17 35 6 0 2 13 18 41 4 2 .298 .292 .590
  Gwinnett Braves .267 8 30 3 8 1 0 0 4 1 9 0 0 .313 .300 .613
Minor League Totals .281 505 1874 309 526 119 14 65 293 201 378 23 17 .351 .463 .814
Major League Totals .216 533 1303 148 281 50 5 37 141 112 353 10 2 .286 .347 .633

 

Dioner Navarro

Year Team AVG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG OPS
2004 New York Yankees .429 5 7 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 .429 .429 .858
2005 Los Angeles Dodgers .273 50 176 21 48 9 0 3 14 20 21 0 0 .354 .375 .729
2006 Los Angeles Dodgers .280 25 75 5 21 2 0 2 8 11 18 1 0 .372 .387 .759
Tampa Bay Devil Rays .244 56 193 23 47 7 0 4 20 20 33 1 1 .316 .342 .658
2007 Tampa Bay Devil Rays .227 119 388 46 88 19 2 9 44 33 67 3 1 .286 .356 .642
2008 Tampa Bay Rays .295 120 427 43 126 27 0 7 54 34 49 0 4 .349 .407 .756
2009 Tampa Bay Rays .218 115 376 38 82 15 0 8 32 18 51 5 2 .261 .322 .583
2010 Tampa Bay Rays .194 48 124 11 24 5 0 1 7 12 20 0 1 .270 .258 .528
2011 Los Angeles Dodgers .193 64 176 13 34 6 1 5 17 20 35 0 0 .276 .324 .600
2012 Cincinnati Reds .290 24 69 6 20 3 1 2 12 2 12 0 0 .306 .449 .755
2013 Chicago Cubs .300 89 240 31 72 7 0 13 34 23 36 0 1 .365 .492 .857
2014 Toronto Blue Jays .274 139 481 40 132 22 0 12 69 32 76 3 0 .317 .395 .712
2015 Toronto Blue Jays .246 54 171 17 42 7 0 5 20 17 29 0 0 .307 .374 .682
2016 Chicago White Sox .210 85 271 25 57 13 2 6 32 20 63 1 2 .267 .339 .606
  Toronto Blue Jays .182 16 33 1 6 0 0 0 3 3 8 0 0 .250 .182 .432
Minor League Totals .278 561 1936 257 539 112 10 36 261 236 284 21 7 .357 .402 .760
Major League Totals .250 1009 3207 322 802 142 6 77 367 265 518 14 12 .308 .370 .678
