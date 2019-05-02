Indians Kluber Hurt

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 11, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Indians ace Corey Kluber left Wednesday’s game in Miami after being hit on the right forearm by a line drive in the 5th inning off the bat of Brian Anderson in the Tribe’s 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Initial X-rays on Kluber revealed a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna.

Kluber will be reevaluated on Thursday in Cleveland to confirm tonight’s exam and assess a timetable.

The two-time Cy Young award winner will probably join fellow starter Mike Clevinger on the injured list once the second set of x-rays are taken. Clevinger is out with a shoulder/back muscle injury.

Kluber also suffered the loss in Miami and is now 2-3, 5.80era on the year.