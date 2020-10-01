Indians Lose 10-9 To Yanks, Season Over
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand misplays a ball hit by New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during the ninth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. Torres singled. The Yankees won 10-9. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
It was a long, crazy night at Progressive Field for Game #2 of the A.L. Wild Card series between the Indians and Yankees. In fact it was the longest 9 inning game in Major League Baseball history, and when it finally came to an end after 4 hours and 50 minutes, the Yanks beat the Tribe 10-9.
It was a must win for the Indians after getting pounded in Game #1 of the 3 game series 12-3 and through all the ups and downs and weather delays on Wednesday night, Cleveland was 3 outs away from forcing a Game #3. Holding a 9-8 lead, closer Brad Hand blew his first save of the season, and in turn, ended the Tribe’s season, giving up 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning and New York wins the series 2 games to none.
Indians pitchers walked a season high 12 batters in Game #2.
Former Indian Gio Urshela killed the Tribe in Game #2 with a grand slam homerun and a remarkable defensive play at third base.
As a team the Bronx Bombers hit 7 homeruns in the 2 games, while the Indians hit just 1. The Yanks also outscored the Indians 22-12.
The Yankees now move on to the ALDS, best of 5 series and will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
For the Indians, it’s their 8 consecutive postseason loss and now the off season begins and they will have to decide what the future holds for Francisco Lindor, who enters the final year of his his contract in Cleveland before he becomes a free agent.