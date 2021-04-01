      Weather Alert

Indians Lose Season Opener At Detroit

Kenny Roda
Apr 1, 2021 @ 5:35pm

Miguel Cabrera’s 2-run first inning homerun and Jacoby Jones rbi double in the second inning, both off of Indians starter Shane Bieber were enough runs for the Tigers to beat the Tribe 3-2.

The only runs the Indians scored came in the ninth inning on a 2-run homer from catcher Roberto Perez.

After the two early mistakes Bieber settled in and pitched well, going 6 innings, giving up those 3 runs while striking out 12. But because of the Tribe’s lack of offense, he ended up taking the loss.  As a team all Cleveland could muster was 6 hits and left 9 men on base.

The same two teams will play next on Saturday in Detroit,  Zach Plesac gets the starter for Terry Francona’s squad.

 

