Astros Sweep Indians, Season Over

Houston Astros' George Springer is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning during Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

In spring training the Indians motto was World Series or bust for 2018. Well, bust it is.

The Houston Astros completed a dominant three game sweep of the Tribe in the ALDS with a 11-3 victory in Cleveland. The defending World Champs outscored the Wahoo Warriors 21-6 and out hit them 32 to 13.

Francisco Lindor was the only hitter who showed up for the Tribe, going 4-11 with two home runs. Jose Ramirez’s regular season struggles down the stretch continued into the post season as he went 0-11 in the series, and is now 2-31 over the last two years in the post season.

Houston will now wait to see if they play the Yankees or the Red Sox in the ALCS. New York and Boston are tied 1-1 in thier American League Division Series.

The Tribe has now lost six straight postseason games and sees their season come to an end for the second straight year in the ALDS.