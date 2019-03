Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sits in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League Spring Training roster:

Optioned INF YU CHANG, RHP JEFRY RODRIGUEZ and RHP BEN TAYLOR to Triple-A Columbus.

Reassigned RHP JAMES HOYT, OF MIKE PAPI, RHP BROOKS POUNDERS and RHP ASHER WOJCIECHOWSKI to Minor League camp.

With today’s reduction of seven players, the Major League Spring Training camp roster now consists of 51 players.