Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sits in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League Spring Training roster:

Optioned RHP CHIH-WEI HU to Triple-A Columbus.

Reassigned INF ERNIE CLEMENT, OF DANIEL JOHNSON, RHP HENRY MARTINEZ, INF MARK MATHIAS and LHP JOSH SMITH to Minor League camp.

With today’s reduction of seven players, the Major League Spring Training camp roster now consists of 45 players