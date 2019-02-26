Indians Officially Sign Hanley Ramirez

Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agent INF

HANLEY RAMIREZ (#2) to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring

Training camp.

Ramirez, 35, owns a career Major League average of .290 (1825-for-6300) with 374 doubles, 269

home runs and 909 RBI over 1652 games with Boston, Miami and Los Angeles-NL (.361/.487/.848) over his

13-year career.

Ramirez will earn $1 million plus incentives if he makes the team.

He is the only active player with at least 250 career home runs and 250 stolen bases (281)

and is one of just seven active players with 250 homers and more than 1,000 runs scored (1045). He is a

three-time National League All-Star (2008-09-10) and captured a pair of Silver Slugger Awards while with the

Marlins, finishing in the top-11 in the MVP voting over four different seasons of his career.

He spent the first two months of the 2018 season with the Boston Red Sox, batting .341 (29-for-85) in

April with 4 2B, 3 HR and 17 RBI in 22 games (.906 OPS). During his 44-game stint with the Sox, he batted

.333 (14-for-42) with an .854 OPS vs. left-handed pitching to bring his career OPS against southpaws to .895.

The Samana, Dominican Republic native enjoyed an 18-game, one-month stint in the Dominican Winter

League, Nov. 14-Dec. 14, batting .266 (17-for-64) with 4 2B, 3 HR and 10 RBI (.360/.469/.829) for Licey.