Indians Open ALDS In Houston Friday At 2:05pm

Major League Baseball has released game times for the American League Division Series.

The Cleveland Indians will open the American League Division Series in Houston Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:05pm. Join us for Indians warm-up at 1:35pm on NewsTalk 1480 WHBC.

Saturday’s Game 2 is scheduled for 4:05pm, with a pre-game time of 3:35pm.

Game times for the remainder of the series are still to be determined. Game 3 is on Monday. Game 4, if necessary would be Tuesday, October 9th. Game 5, if necessary, would be Thursday, October 11th.