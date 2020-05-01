Indians Pitcher Clase Faces Suspension
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase stretches during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers in Avondale, Ariz. The hard-throwing Clase, who was acquired this winter from Texas in the trade for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo tests Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back. The team said he will be re-evaluated weekly, but the x-year-old is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The suspension does not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season.
Clase was acquired by the Indians in the trade that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.
The Indians organization released the following statement:
We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.