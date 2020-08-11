Indians Place Clevinger And Plesac On Restricted List
For violating team protocols in Chicago over the weekend, the Indians placed starting pitchers Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger on the restricted list.
Team president Chris Antonetti said the team made the decisions on their own, but refused to say whether or not Plesac and Clevinger will be further disciplined.
Outfielder Tyler Naquin was activated from the injured list and pitcher Logan Allen was recalled from Lake County’s training camp site to fill the roster spots.
Terry Francona, who will be back managing the team after missing 8 games with gastrointestinal issues, held a team meeting prior to tonight’s game against the Chicago Cubs.