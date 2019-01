The Indians have re-signed free-agent left-handed reliever Oliver Perez for next season, according to ESPN.  The deal also includes a vesting option for 2020.

Cleveland signed Perez last June and he went on to appear in 51 games during the remainder of the season.  The 37 year old went 1-1 with a 1.39 ERA in 47 appearances with the Tribe during the 2018 season.