FURTHER UPDATE: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested Tuesday Afternoon in Ralph White Beating Case

Indians Release Statement On Callaway Reports

Brian Novak
Mar 2, 2021 @ 4:56pm

The Cleveland Indians made the following statement regarding recent reports about former pitching coach Mickey Callaway.

Our organization continues to actively cooperate with MLB on their investigation into Mickey Callaway. It is important we honor the confidentiality and integrity of that investigation. While we don’t believe the reporting to date reflects who we are as an organization, we will not comment further on the specifics of this matter.  

We remain committed to creating an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable at all times. We will let our actions – not just our words – reflect our commitment.” 

