Indians Reliever Andrew Miller Back On The Disabled List

The Cleveland Indians today placed reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day Disabled List with left shoulder, external impingement, retroactive to August 27.

To fill the roster spot, the Tribe recalled Tyler Olson from AAA Columbus

Miller begins his third stint on the Disabled List this season, posting a 2-3 mark with a 3.38 ERA in 27 relief appearances (24.0IP, 18H, 9R/ER, 13BB, 33SO, .205 avg) with the Indians around his two previous D.L. stints.

Olson is beginning his third stint with Cleveland in 2018, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in 32 outings to date (15ER/20.0IP). Around his tenure in Cleveland he has posted a mark of 2-1 with a save and a 3.65 ERA in 17 relief outings in Triple-A Columbus (12.1IP, 8H, 5ER, 3BB, 18SO, .186 avg).