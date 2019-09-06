Indians’ Salazar To 60-Day IL
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers against the Houston Astros during a baseball game in Cleveland, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
he Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:
Transferred RHP DANNY SALAZAR from the 10-day to the 60-day Injured List.
Activated RHP JEFRY RODRIGUEZ (#68) from the 60-day Injured List.
Rodriguez, 26, has been on the Injured List since June 4 after suffering a right shoulder strain on June 1 at Chicago-AL. Over his three stints with Cleveland this year, he has posted a 1-5 mark with a 4.74 ERA in eight starts (43.2IP, 45H, 23ER, 19BB, 32SO). He began a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on August 16 and appeared in relief in six games for the AZL Indians, AA Akron and AAA Columbus, posting a 1.50 ERA (12.0IP, 6H, 2ER, 4BB, 8SO). His last rehab appearance came on Sept. 4 in the Triple-A playoffs (2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2SO).
The current Major League roster stands at 32 players.