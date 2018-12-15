Indians Send Alonso to ChiSox for Minor League OF

The Indians have traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league OF Alex Call, according to ESPN.

The trade, which happened late Friday night and was finalized today, came a day after the Tribe brought back 1B Carlos Santana in a three-team trade with the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Alonso hit .250 with 23 HR and 83 RBI last season.

This trade will free up Alonso’s $8 million contract for 2019 from Cleveland’s payroll.

Call was Chicago’s third-round pick in 2016. The 24-year-old outfielder was promoted to Double-A Birmingham last June where he hit .242 with 12 HR and 58 RBI in 123 games.