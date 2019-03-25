Indians Sign Infielder Brad Miller

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brad Miller (10) throws over San Francisco Giants' Chase d'Arnaud to first to complete a double play during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in San Francisco. Austin Slater was out at first base. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agent infielder Brad Miller to a Major League contract. To allow room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Danny Salazar (right shoulder rehab) has been placed on the 60-day Injured List.

Miller is expected to fill in at second base while Jason Kipnis recovers from his right calf strain.

Miller, 29, spent the 2019 exhibition season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing with LA on February 27. He batted .385 (10-for-26) with 2 homers and 3 RBI in 12 games in Cactus League play before being released on March 21. The left-handed hitter split the 2018 season between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, batting a combined .230 (57-for-230) with 13 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR and 29 RBI in 75 games.

The Clemson University product was Seattle’s second round pick in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, debuting with the Mariners in 2013 before being acquired by the Rays in November 2015. In his first season with the Rays (2016), the Orlando, FL native collected a career-high 29 doubles, 30 homers and 81 RBI in 152 games. Over his career, he has appeared at all the defensive positions with the exception of pitcher and catcher, most often at short stop (375 G) and second base (156 G).