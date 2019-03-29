Indians Sign Veteran Outfielder Cameron Maybin

Seattle Mariners' Cameron Maybin bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Cleveland Indians have signed free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the AAA Columbus roster.

Maybin, who turns 32 on April 4, spent the 2019 spring with the San Francisco Giants prior to his release on March 23. He split the 2018 season between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, batting a combined .249 (85-for-342) with 14 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 28 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 129 games.

The 12-year Major League veteran and Ashville, NC native was a member of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and was the 10th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2005 First-Year Player Draft.