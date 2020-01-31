Kenny and JT Headed To Spring Training With The Indians
Another year of Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona starts for the Cleveland Indians on February 11th.
Tribe pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear on February 11, with their first workout set for February 13.
The full squad reports on February 15, with the first full-squad workout set for February 17.
1480 WHBC’s Kenny and JT show will be broadcasting live from Spring Training starting on February 24 through February 28 from 3-7pm. Make sure you tune to get the most up to date information on Francisco Lindor, Terry Francona and your 2020 Tribe.
And don’t miss any of the play-by-play action from Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus all season long, as once again News-Talk 1480 WHBC is your home for Indians baseball in Stark County!