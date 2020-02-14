      Weather Alert

Indians Starter Mike Clevinger Suffers Knee Injury

Brian Novak
Feb 14, 2020 @ 11:55am
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger heads to the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger sustained a left knee injury while training at the Goodyear Development Complex on Wednesday, February 12. 

He was diagnosed yesterday with a partial tear of his left medial meniscus and surgery has been indicated. 

He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery today in Avondale, AZ with a return to play time frame established after surgery.

