      Breaking News
NCAA Cancels Remaining Winter and Spring Championships

Indians Statement On Delayed MLB Season

Brian Novak
Mar 12, 2020 @ 4:18pm

The Cleveland Indians organization issued the following statement following Major League Baseball’s decision today to delay the 2020 season and suspending Spring Training games:

We are aware of Commissioner Robert Manfred’s decision today to delay the start of the 2020 MLB regular season by at least two weeks and suspending Spring Training games.  We fully support today’s decision as the safety of our community, fans and our employees/uniformed staff is of the utmost importance. 

We will provide further details as soon as we have more clarity from MLB on the status of the start of our season.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon