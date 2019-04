Miami Marlins' Cameron Maybin watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Cleveland Indians traded outfielder Cameron Maybin to the New York Yankees for cash considerations. Maybin will join the injury-riddled Yankees big league club.

Maybin signed a minor league deal with the Indians on March 29th after he was released by San Francisco. He was then assigned to the Columbus Clippers where he hit .216 in 14 games.

The 32-year-old Maybin now joins his 9th Major League team