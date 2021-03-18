Indians Update April Ticket Availability
The Cleveland Indians announced today that the club’s Home Opener on April 5 has reached 30% capacity* due to Season Ticket Holder presale demand and tickets are no longer available. Tickets for all remaining April home games will go on sale to the general public starting March 22 at 10AM ET on www.Indians.com/Tickets.
The Indians encourage fans to purchase early to lock in seats under reduced capacity constraints. Limited tickets remain for the Tribe’s home series against New York-AL April 22-25.
Ticket availability for the 2021 season will be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again. The general public will only have access to April home games when tickets become available on March 22. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.
Tickets will be sold in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated. Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets and purchasers will not be able to obtain more than eight seats a game. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.
Fans can learn more about Progressive Field’s 2021 health, safety and ticket information at www.Indians.com/updates.
New to Progressive Field this year, all 2021 tickets will be exclusively mobile entry. Fans will be able to access and manage their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app or My Indians Tickets account, allowing for contactless entry to Progressive Field. Additionally, the 2021 magnet schedule presented by Progressive will be handed out April 9-11 instead of Opening Day.
All Season Ticket Holders were given priority access to Opening Day and April home games, leaving a limited amount for the general public under reduced capacity requirements.
|
GAME DATE
|
AVAILABILITY
|
April 5
|
No Availability
|
April 7
|
Tickets Available
|
April 9
|
Tickets Available
|
April 10
|
Tickets Available
|
April 11
|
Tickets Available
|
April 20
|
Tickets Available
|
April 21
|
Tickets Available
|
April 22
|
Tickets Available
|
April 23
|
Limited Tickets
|
April 24
|
Limited Tickets
|
April 25
|
Limited Tickets
|
April 26
|
Tickets Available
|
April 27
|
Tickets Available
|
April 28
|
Tickets Available
In addition to Opening Day and single-game priority, Indians Season Ticket Holders receive the following perks:
- Major savings over single-game prices at Progressive Field
- Access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder merchandise and experiences through Tribe Rewards
- Postseason priority
- Exclusive access to special events and more
Fans interested in Season Ticket packages can call 216-420-HITS or visit www.Indians.com/SeasonTickets. New Season Ticket Holder plans for the rest of the 2021 season will start in May.
*Limited inventory for Opening Day could be released at a later date