      Weather Alert

Indians Update April Ticket Availability

Brian Novak
Mar 18, 2021 @ 4:46pm

The Cleveland Indians announced today that the club’s Home Opener on April 5 has reached 30% capacity* due to Season Ticket Holder presale demand and tickets are no longer available. Tickets for all remaining April home games will go on sale to the general public starting March 22 at 10AM ET on www.Indians.com/Tickets.

The Indians encourage fans to purchase early to lock in seats under reduced capacity constraints. Limited tickets remain for the Tribe’s home series against New York-AL April 22-25. 

Ticket availability for the 2021 season will be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again. The general public will only have access to April home games when tickets become available on March 22. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.

Tickets will be sold in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated. Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets and purchasers will not be able to obtain more than eight seats a game. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats. 

Fans can learn more about Progressive Field’s 2021 health, safety and ticket information at www.Indians.com/updates.

New to Progressive Field this year, all 2021 tickets will be exclusively mobile entry. Fans will be able to access and manage their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app or My Indians Tickets account, allowing for contactless entry to Progressive Field. Additionally, the 2021 magnet schedule presented by Progressive will be handed out April 9-11 instead of Opening Day. 

All Season Ticket Holders were given priority access to Opening Day and April home games, leaving a limited amount for the general public under reduced capacity requirements.

GAME DATE

AVAILABILITY

April 5

No Availability

April 7

Tickets Available

April 9

Tickets Available

April 10

Tickets Available

April 11

Tickets Available

April 20

Tickets Available

April 21

Tickets Available

April 22

Tickets Available

April 23

Limited Tickets

April 24

Limited Tickets

April 25

Limited Tickets

April 26

Tickets Available

April 27

Tickets Available

April 28

Tickets Available

 

In addition to Opening Day and single-game priority, Indians Season Ticket Holders receive the following perks:

  • Major savings over single-game prices at Progressive Field
  • Access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder merchandise and experiences through Tribe Rewards
  • Postseason priority
  • Exclusive access to special events and more

Fans interested in Season Ticket packages can call 216-420-HITS or visit www.Indians.com/SeasonTickets. New Season Ticket Holder plans for the rest of the 2021 season will start in May.

*Limited inventory for Opening Day could be released at a later date

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CPD: Plenty of Damage When Speeding SUV Hits Garage, 4 Parked Cars, Pole
Canton Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem
North Canton Man, Another Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Their Dietary Supplement Business
Canton Project on Colonial Blvd Includes Bike Trail Connector