Indians Open Playoffs At Home, Alomar Will Manage
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (41) watches his third-inning two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker along with Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
By rallying to beat the Pirates Sunday 8-6 in the final game of the regular season and with the White Sox losing to the Cubs Sunday 10-8, the Indians ended up as the 4th seed in the American League playoffs with a 35-25 record.
By winning the regular season series (8-2), the Indians owned the tie breaker with Chicago.
Those MLB playoffs will begin on Tuesday at Progressive Field against the Yankees in a 3-game, first round series.
Trailing 6-2, the Tribe scored 3 times in the bottom of the 6th on a Franmil Reyes 3-run homer and then added 3 more runs in the bottom of the 7th courtesy of a Carlos Santana double for an 8-6 lead.
Closer Brad Hand got the final 4 outs against the Pirates for his league leading 16th save in 16 opportunities.
James Karinchak picked up the win in relief.
Playoff Notes:
-After the game it was announced by Tribe team president Chris Antonetti that Sandy Alomar, who has managed the Indians in 45 of their 60 regular season games because of an illness to Terry Francona, will continue to manage the team in the playoffs.
-The Indians also announced their playoff rotation for their first round, best of 3 series against New York. All 3 games, if necessary, will be played in Cleveland:
Shane Bieber – Game 1
Carlos Carrasco – Game 2
Zach Plesac – Game 3
-Major League Baseball announced that games 1 and 2 of the Yankees-Indians series in Cleveland on Tuesday, September 29th and Wednesday, September 30th will both be 7pm starts. The start time for Game 3, if necessary, is to be determined.