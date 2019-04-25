Indictment: Man Embezzled 750K From Funeral Home
By Matt Demczyk
Apr 25, 2019 @ 3:51 PM
(WHBC) – A former funeral home employee in Tuscarawas County is facing charges after allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the business.

Martin M. Feldner is accused of stealing more than $750,000 from Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown from 2010 to 2018.

Felder, 55, is facing one count of aggravated theft, four counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and four counts of forgery, all of which are felonies.

The prosecutor’s office says Feldner was fired from the funeral home in April of 2018.

A summons has been issued for him to appear at his arraignment on May 31st.

Feldner formerly lived in West Lafatette, Ohio but now lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

