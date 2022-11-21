News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Indonesian Quake Kills At Least 162 And Injures Hundreds

News Desk
November 21, 2022
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) – An earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia’s densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds.

Residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.

Officials were gathering the toll of those injured and killed by the quake in the remote area.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil says the number of confirmed dead has risen to 162, including many children.

He says that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers.

