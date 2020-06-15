Industry Association: 82% of State’s Restaurants Operating
Courtesy Ohio Restaurant Association.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Restaurants continue to gradually reopen across the state, with 82% of the state’s 23,000 eateries now doing at least carryout and many bringing people inside.
That figure was down around 50% when only carryout and delivery were permitted.
The Ohio Restaurant Association says three-percent of the businesses may never reopen.
That translates into 700 closed businesses.