      Weather Alert

Industry Association: 82% of State’s Restaurants Operating

Jim Michaels
Jun 15, 2020 @ 5:50am
Courtesy Ohio Restaurant Association.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Restaurants continue to gradually reopen across the state, with 82% of the state’s 23,000 eateries now doing at least carryout and many bringing people inside.

That figure was down around 50% when only carryout and delivery were permitted.

The Ohio Restaurant Association says three-percent of the businesses may never reopen.

That translates into 700 closed businesses.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon