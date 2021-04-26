      Weather Alert

Industry Association: ‘Emergency’ Need for Nursing Home, Assisted Living Staffers

Jim Michaels
Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:28am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s calling it an “emergency”.

It’s the dire need for staffers at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Executive Director of the Ohio Healthcare Association Pete Van Runkle says some facilities are having to pay 50-percent more compared to pre-pandemic.

Van Runkle speaks of “wear and tear” on staffers, wearing N95 masks and PPE all day, and still needing to be tested regularly.

